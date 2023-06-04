Cops nab man for insulting royal institution on Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested a man in Pendang, Kedah yesterday for allegedly posting insults at the royal institution via social media.

Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) secretary Datuk Noorsiah Mohd Saaduddin said the 49-year-old man is suspected of uploading several posts on his Facebook account under the name Tuk Chik on Monday (April 3) and Tuesday (April 4).

She said the man has been remanded for four days until Sunday (April 9) and the case is being investigated under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Noorsiah also reminded the public to be prudent social media users and not use such platforms to stir up anger and hatred that could threaten the harmony of the country, especially when it comes to issues pertaining to the 3Rs - race, religion and royalty.

“Stern action without compromise will be taken against any person who intentionally threatens public order and national security,“ she said. -Bernama