Covid-19 deaths: 37 reported fatalities

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported 37 Covid-19 deaths yesterday.

Of the total, nine were classified as brought-in-dead (BID). The death toll now stands at 30,147.

According to the Health Ministry’s CovidNow portal, Terengganu recorded the highest number of new deaths at 7, making up 18.9 per cent of the newly reported fatalities.

The remaining deaths were reported in Negeri Sembilan (5), Sabah (5), Kelantan (4), Selangor (4), Johor (3), Perak (3), Kedah (2), Pahang (2), Sarawak (1) and Kuala Lumpur (1).

There were no deaths reported in Melaka, Perlis, Penang, Labuan and Putrajaya.

As of midnight, there were 69,261 active cases, including 506 in Intensive Care Units (ICU), 270 of whom require respiratory assistance.

The total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Malaysia stands at 2,602,853.