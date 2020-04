SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan government has received a cash donation of RM1 million from Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) to help fight the spread of Covid-19 in the state.

The donation was presented by TNB Chief Ventures Officer Datuk Nor Azman Mufti and Negeri Sembilan TNB Head of Customer Services Mahamad Farizan Mahamad to Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun at Wisma Negeri here yesterday.

TNB, in a statement today, said the donation was hoped to enable the state government, through the state health department to immediately procure more healthcare and medical equipment needed to fight the pandemic.

The donation, made through the Corporate Malaysia Against Covid-19 Action Coalition initiative, was an additional allocation from the RM10 million already given by TNB to the Ministry of Health for the same purpose. -Bernama