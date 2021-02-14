Covid: 2,464 new cases, highest daily recoveries today - Health DG (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia reported 2,464 Covid-19 infections today, the second time since Feb 9 that the daily case figures had dipped below the 3,000-mark.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the country’s Covid-19 infection tally now stands at 264,269, of which 49,490 are active cases.

There was further good news when he said that there were 4,525 recovered cases reported overnight, the highest daily recovery tally recorded since the pandemic hit the country last year.

To date, 213,814 patients in the country have recovered from the infectious disease, Dr Noor Hisham said in a media statement on Covid-19 developments today.

However, there were also seven fatalities in the last 24 hours, raising Malaysia’s death toll to 965 people.

Of the new cases, he said 2,461 were local transmissions while three more were imported.

Meanwhile, Selangor continued to report the highest number of daily Covid-19 infections with 1,103 cases, followed by Johor (492), Sarawak (161), Kuala Lumpur (154), Sabah (116), Kedah (92), Kelantan (88), Perak (85), Penang (56), Terengganu (51), Negeri Sembilan (40), Melaka (11), Pahang (10), Putrajaya (4) and Labuan (1).

Perlis reported no new cases, Dr Noor Hisham said.

On the seven fatalities, Dr Noor Hisham said all of them involved Malaysians, including a nine-year-old boy suffering from medulloblastoma, while the other deaths involved individuals aged between 52 and 83, all of whom with underlying chronic illnesses.

He also said that 11 new clusters were detected today, nine of which involved workplaces, while the other two were community-based and religious clusters respectively.

The workplace clusters involved five in Johor, namely Jalan Istimewa Cemerlang; Batu 57; Jalan Usaha Satu; Jalan Tebrau Khas and Jalan Persiaran Teknologi Kulai, the three in Selangor were Tapak Bina Jalan Setia; Jalan Jelatek and Kluster Jalan Sepuluh, while in Kedah, the Ria Jaya cluster was identified.

Patikang Ulu in Sabah and Jalan Badak in Perak were the new community-based and religious new clusters detected, he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said the country has now recorded a total of 983 clusters, with 484 of them active.

Meanwhile, he said 10 clusters ended today, including Tembok Gajah and Firma in Johor and Tapak Bina Awan Puteh and Tapak Bina Perkasa in Kuala Lumpur.

He said the others were Tapak Bina Hartamas, Tapak Bina Perkasa and Rantau Semarak in Selangor as well as Rantau Lada (Pahang); Dialisis Putra (Putrajaya) and Mengkuang (Terengganu), taking the total number of ended clusters to 499. — Bernama