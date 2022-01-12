Election of Dewan Rakyat Speaker, motion of confidence in PM on Dec 19

KUALA LUMPUR: The First Meeting of the First Session of the 15th Parliament will take place over two days from Dec 19.

According to the Notice of First Meeting issued by Dewan Rakyat secretary Dr Nizam Mydin Bacha Mydin for distribution to Members of Parliament (MPs), the election of Dewan Rakyat Speaker is the first on the agenda. Tan Sri Azhar Azizan Harun is the current Dewan Rakyat Speaker.

The next item after the election of the Speaker is the swearing-in of the 222 elected MPs, while the motion of confidence in the Prime Minister is the eighth on the agenda, followed by government bills and businesses.

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix), in his maiden press conference after taking his oath of office on Nov 24 said a motion of confidence will be tabled in Parliament on Dec 19 to will settle the issue of his legitimacy as prime minister.

The Parliament sitting will be the first under the new unity government led by Anwar.-Bernama