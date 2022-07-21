Fatal accident : Trailer driver claims trial to reckless driving

IPOH: A trailer driver pleaded not guilty in the Ipoh Magistrate’s Court today to charges of driving in a reckless manner that resulted in the death of four family members last week.

Suhaimi Mohd Nor, 34, entered the plea after the charges were read before Magistrate Noor Hafiza Ishak.

He was charged with driving a Hino truck, with registration number BPC 7022 recklessly, which resulted in the death of Rahim Ramli, 60, his wife Siti Petimah Omar, 59, and daughters, Nor Nadirah, 28, and Nor Hamizah, 27.

The offence was allegedly committed at Kilometer 277.1 of the North-South Expressway (south bound) near here, at about 2.55 pm on July 13.

The charges framed under Section 41(1) of the Transport Act 1987 provides an imprisonment for between five and 10 years and fine of between RM20,000 and RM50,000, if found guilty.

Suhaimi was allowed bail of RM8,000 with one surety on all four charges apart from having his driving licence suspended pending completion of the case.

Remention of the case was fixed for Aug 4.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor N.M Moganaraj Mithra, while the accused was represented by counsel Amir Khusyairi Mohamad Tanusi.-Bernama