Fatal shooting: Police adhered to SOPs - Ayob Khan

KLUANG: Johor Police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay (pix) was confident that the police have adhered to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) during the recent shootout in Batu Pahat which killed four suspected armed robbers.

He said the suspects had fired a few shots and attacked the police first before the police fired back at them out of self-defence.

“I hope any quarters including non-governmental organisation (NGO) would listen and take a look at my official statement before making any statements,” he told reporters at the Kluang District Police Headquarters (IPD) here, today.

He was commenting on a statement made by an NGO known as Eliminating Deaths & Abuse in Custody Together (EDICT) which questioned whether the police adhered to the SOPs during the incident.

Ayob Khan said he would issue a full statement after the investigation on the case has been completed.

The shooting incident occurred when a team from the state contingent’s Criminal Investigation Department stopped two vehicles which were being driven in a suspicious manner.

As the team tried to approach them for inspection, two suspects in a Toyota Avanza suddenly acted aggressively and fired a few shots at the police, while the other two suspects in a Perodua Myvi attacked the police with a machete and a dagger while trying to escape, injuring a police officer.

Earlier, Ayob Khan paid his last respect to Lance Corporal Bradford Bernard, 28, who was killed after a car driven by a man under alcohol influence crashed into his motorcycle at Kilometre 6 Jalan Kluang - Teck Wah Hing, here, Friday night.

“His remains will be taken to Penampang, Sabah tomorrow to be buried there. This is a huge loss to the Johor police and Kluang IPD,” he said, adding that stern action would be taken against the 58-year-old driver.

Meanwhile, the victim’s brother, Bradson Bernard said his elder brother had just got married in January and the last time his family saw Bradford was before he returned to Johor Bahru after the wedding ceremony.

The crash occurred after the victim finished his Movement Control Order duties at the Simpang Renggam Prison. — Bernama