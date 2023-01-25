Firecracker, fireworks burning in Simpang Pulai under investigation: Police

POLICE are investigating a recent massive fireworks and firecracker burning activity that took place at a residential area in Simpang Pulai.

NST reported a 12-minute long video of the daring activity had been circulating online showing a long trail of firecrackers lined up along the street, present with many onlookers.

It is uncertain what type of firecrackers were used in the video.

Police only allowed the sale of ‘Happy Boom’ fireworks and ‘pop-pop’ firecrackers last year as both products do not endanger the safety of others.

If the culprit(s) are apprehended, they can be prosecuted for the act of possessing, selling or buying firecrackers under Sections 7 and 8 of the Explosives Act 1957.

The act specified that perpetrators caught can be sentenced up to seven years in prison or fined an amount of RM10,000 or both.