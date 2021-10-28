Flood: 218 evacuees still housed at four relief centres in Kedah

ALOR SETAR: A total of 218 evacuees from 56 families are still placed at four temporary relief centres (PPS) in Baling and Pendang as the state is experiencing heavy rain daily.

A Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) Kedah spokesman said 38 victims from nine families were still placed at the PPS at Dewan Orang Ramai Bonggol Derom that was opened at 9 am yesterday.

“Two more PPS were opened in Baling, with 29 people from 10 families still placed at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Titi Gantung and 12 evacuees from two families still housed at SK Bandar

“Meanwhile, a total of 139 evacuees from 35 families are at the PPS at Dewan Rakan Sukan, Tanah Merah in the Pendang district,” the spokesman said in a statement today.

He said the weather in the afternoon was good and that all the evacuees would only be allowed to return to their respective homes if the water level in the affected areas had fully receded. -Bernama