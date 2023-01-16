Foundation to help B40, Orang Asli own homes

PETALING JAYA: Yayasan My First Home (YMFH) will assist 100 Malaysians from the B40 group to own a home this year, apart from building up to 50 houses for the Orang Asli.

Its general manager Nambee Ashvin Nambiar said about 40% of the population and the Orang Asli community are underserved. They also include those from the B40 group who typically live in poor housing conditions or with immediate family members and relatives.

“With the current economic situation, some in the B40 group are struggling financially. We hope to assist them own their first home.

“Since our inception in March last year, YMFH has screened over 2,000 applicants and assisted 19 of them with downpayments or deposits, legal fees, evaluation fees and others associated with owning a home.

“In total, we spent RM620,000 on such assistance last year,” he said.

“Those who are not earning well and have issues saving up for deposits, legal fees, or other downpayments related to owning a house, can contact us as we are keen to help them buy a house,” he added.

Nambee said YMFH reached out to the underserved community with the help of housing developer Melati Ehsan. Our financial assistance involved providing interest-free loans that covered house purchase and legal fees, ranging from RM65,000 to RM67,000 each on a flexible monthly repayment basis.

“This ownership of their first home was made possible by having a unique agreement with YMFH that was inked between the purchaser and a family member.

“This is a major socio-improvement for them as it means moving from a slum to a low-cost apartment,” he said.

“We assisted six squatters to own their houses because they failed to get housing loan from banks.

“We hope to help 100 people from the B40 group this year, apart from building up to 50 houses for the Orang Asli.

“From our observation, we find that most of the time the indigenous people live under poorly maintained premises which they call ‘home’.

“The houses are also vulnerable in terms of poor structure and maintenance, which make them impossible to live in during downpours. We aim to provide them with better living comforts.”

Nambee said for example, during its first Orang Asli community outreach programme, it identified the Lingser family in Kampung Orang Asli Serigala, Kuala Kubu Baru in Selangor, who were living in a one-bedroom house which lacked basic amenities such as electricity. For this programme, YMFH collaborated with Epic Homes, an NGO that trains volunteers to build houses in marginalised communities.

“The family now has a house with three bedrooms, living space and a cooking area.”

Nambee said YMFH hopes to train the Orang Asli community to build their own houses. This would help them financially as they could work as builders.

He called on more NGOs that work with the Orang Asli to partner with the foundation to build more homes for the community.

Visit YMFH website at www.yayasanmyfirsthome.my for more information.