Four charged with submitting false claims for incentives under Penjana Kerjaya

MELAKA: Four individuals pleaded not guilty at the Ayer Keroh Sessions Court here today to charges of submitting false documents to the Social Security Organisation (Socso) to claim for incentives under the Penjana Kerjaya 2.0 amounting to RM208,400 two years ago.

They are Mohamad Firdaus Fauzi, 28, Muhammad Ammar Roslan, 31, Muhammad Danish Fauzi, 22, and Lajis Majid, 64.

Mohamad Firdaus was charged with three counts of committing the offence by submitting documents containing false information in the Employee Verification Form for the Employee Recruitment Incentive Programme, two of which were made under the name of FF Kudrat Enterprise amounting to RM30,500 and RM26,400, respectively.

As for the third charge, he was charged with committing a similar offence by submitting the claim under the name of Perusahaan Hijrah Legacy Enterprise involving RM36,900.

He was charged with committing the offence on Feb 26, May 17 and June 4, 2021 at Wisma Perkeso, Jalan Persekutuan, Melaka International Trade Centre, Hang Tuah Jaya, Ayer Keroh.

Muhammad Ammar was charged with committing a similar offence by submitting a claim on behalf of Perusahaan Ammarsaniah Enterprise amounting to RM48,700 on May 20, 2021, while Muhammad Danish submitted a claim of RM36,400 on behalf of Perusahaan Dniez Enterprise on June 3, 2021.

The other accused, Lajis, was charged with committing the submitting a claim of RM55,900 on behalf of the LBM Niaga Enterprise on May 8, 2021 at the same place.

All of them were charged under section 18 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 and punishable under Section 24 (2) of the same law which provides imprisonment for up to 20 years and a fine not less than five times the value of the subject matter of the offence or RM10,000 whichever is higher, if convicted.

Judge Elesabet Paya Wan allowed Mohamad Firdaus bail of RM15,000 for the first and second charge and RM10,000 for the third charge, while bail for Muhammad Ammar, Muhammad Danish and Lajis were set at RM15,000, RM8,000 and RM20,000, respectively.

The judge also ordered the four of them to surrender their passports to the court and report themselves at the nearest MACC office once a month. She also set Feb 23 for mention of the cases.

Deputy public prosecutor Irwan Shah Abdul Samat prosecuted, while lawyer Hafizah Sani represented Muhammad Ammar.

The other three accused were unrepresented. -Bernama