Haiti quake death toll claims to 1,941

LES CAYES: The death toll from a powerful earthquake that struck southwest Haiti on Saturday climbed to 1,941, the Caribbean island’s Civil Protection Agency reported on Tuesday.

According to Xinhua, the 7.2-magnitude quake also left more than 9,900 people injured, the agency said via Twitter, adding that rescue operations continue in the hardest-hit areas.

“We have registered 1,941 deaths: 1,597 in the South, 205 in Grand’Anse, 137 in Nippes and two in the Northwest,” said the agency.

Most of the injuries took place in the South where more than 80 per cent of fatalities were reported.

The earthquake was one of the strongest to ever hit the country, leaving numerous deaths and injuries in its wake, as well as destroying houses and buildings, leading to the collapse of the island’s hospital network.

According to the Civil Protection Agency, more than 84,000 homes were damaged or destroyed and some 60,000 people displaced.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Tuesday pledged the world body’s support for Haiti in the aftermath of the massive earthquake.

“I have a message to the people of Haiti: you are not alone. We will stand by your side and support you every step of the way out of this crisis,” Guterres said in a statement. -Bernama