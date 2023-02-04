Hannah Yeoh fulfils dream of being news reader

KUALA LUMPUR: Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh’s dream of being a news reader finally came through after she was given the honour of making an exclusive appearance on the maiden edition of Berita Perdana’s ‘Stadium RTM (Radio Televisyen Malaysia)’ segment yesterady.

Yeoh, looking dapper in a red blazer, was far from awkward and appeared casual when helming the four-minute segment, which featured the latest developments on the local and international sports scene.

Among the content presented by Yeoh were news items on Malaysia’s participation in the SEA Games, followed by the Sepang International Circuit track pavement and the performance of Harimau Malaya, who notched two wins by downing Turkmenistan 1-0 and Hong Kong 2-0 in their recent Tier 1 international friendlies.

‘Stadium RTM’ is one of the new slots in Berita Perdana, which emerged with a new look starting today through the use of a simpler script, dynamic delivery and a shortened duration from an hour to 30 minutes in conjunction with the RTM’s 77th anniversary.

At the end of the broadcast, Yeoh also took the opportunity to wish RTM a happy 77th anniversary before ending the segment by uttering ‘Teman Setia Anda’, which is the broadcast station’s motto.

She also uploaded a post on Instagram, which featured her image and that of the other RTM news readers with the caption “bucket list” regarding her experience presenting news on the government-owned television station, which airs at 8 pm daily.

“Thank you @RTMnews for the confidence given to me as the first presenter for this segment,” she wrote in another Instagram post while promoting ‘Stadium RTM’ on Thursday (March 30).

Yeoh will make her second appearance on the ‘Stadium RTM’ segment today (April 2).

Apart from ‘Stadium RTM’, the new-look Berita Perdana is also enhanced with another new segment, namely ‘H-Klik’, which showcases the development of creative arts and entertainment in the country. -Bernama