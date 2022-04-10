IGP: Police ready if GE15 is called at any time

GEORGE TOWN: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is in a state of readiness if the 15th general election (GE15) is called anytime soon, Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani (pix) said.

Detailed preparations with regard to manpower and assets are constantly carried out to ensure the smooth running of the election, he said.

“Insya-Allah, with these preparations, the election will run in a smooth and peaceful manner. We are always ready if GE15 is held anytime soon,” Acryl Sani told reporters at the 75th Marine Police anniversary celebration at the Batu Uban Marine Police base here.

Speculation that GE15 will be held soon grew stronger after Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob was reported to have held discussions with Acryl Sani as well as the Attorney-General and the Election Commission on Sunday for almost five hours.

Earlier, in his speech, Acryl Sani said from January to Aug this year, the Marine Police (PPM) recorded seizures valued at RM292 million involving 5,103 cases.

They involved offences such as the smuggling of contraband, migrants, national treasures, and others, compared to 4,463 cases with a total seizure value of RM247 million in the same period last year, he said, adding that this showed PPM’s proactive actions were proving successful.

“The public has this misconception that PPM only patrols the nation’s waters, but in actual fact, its functions are far more challenging.

“PPM is among the frontliners that help curb cross-border crime and the smuggling and misappropriation of marine resources and forest products that cause national revenue leakages,” he said.-Bernama