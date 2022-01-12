Johor to encourage PBTs to use electric vehicles

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The state government will encourage local authorities (PBTs) in Greater Johor Bahru to use electric vehicles (EVs) in the future.

Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Jafni Md Shukor said it was in line with the state government’s efforts towards a low-carbon society.

“We will encourage PBTs to use electric vehicles as we all know that in the next 10 to 20 years, Singapore is expected to fully utilise the EV technology,” he told reporters here today.

Earlier he officiated at the Low-Carbon Iskandar Puteri Festival in Sunway Big Box.

In realising this plan, Mohd Jafni said the state government would also build more EV charging stations in the area.

“We know that EVs are expensive but we have to start somewhere...we hope that this is the beginning of something better,“ he said.-Bernama