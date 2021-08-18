Kipre stars for Kedah in win over Penang

ALOR SETAR: Three goals in 22 minutes by Kedah Darul Aman FC (KDA FC) all but sealed a 4-1 win over Penang FC in their Super League match at the Darul Aman Stadium here on Tuesday.

Kedah, who lost 4-2 to Selangor FC at the same venue last Friday (Aug 13), produced a spirited display this time, with Ivorian Tchetche Hermain Brice Kipre notching a brace and an assist.

Kipre opened accounts after just 16 minutes with a powerful drive from outside the box before skipper Baddrol Bakhtiar added the second six minutes later with another screamer off a cross from the Ivorian.

Kipre, a constant menace in Penang FC’s defence, then made it 3-0 in the 38th minute.

Undaunted, Penang FC managed to reduce the deficit in the 43rd minute when David William Rowley scored past KDA FC goalkeeper Mohd Ifwat Akmal Che Kassim.

KDA FC, however, were not done yet as they continued to dominate the second half and added one more goal through Kpah Sean Sherman in the 54th minute to seal all three points.

With the win, Kedah are now fourth in the Super League standings with 29 points from 15 matches while Penang are third with 31 points from 18 matches. – Bernama