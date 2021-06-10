Man twists his head 180 degrees like an owl (Video)

A VIDEO of a man twisting his head 180 degrees like an owl has gone viral. TikTok user @sheaabutt00, who posted the video, wrote: “Party trick! #duet if you can do this.”

The footage shows the man putting a hand on his chin and another at the back of his head. He then pushes his head around to face backward before letting it swing back into position.

Dr Simran Deo was quoted by LADbible as saying that “very few” people who can do this due to “hypermobile joints or connective tissue disorders.”

“This is when the muscles, ligaments and tendons are more stretchy meaning that joints can bend further than they would in people without these conditions. Overall though this is not something to try to do as it could lead to paralysis or a reduced blood supply to the head and neck leading to a stroke,“ she said.

Watch the video here:

https://youtu.be/twSScEDljN0