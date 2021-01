MELAKA: Police issued compounds of RM1,000 each to 17 individuals for violating the standard operating procedures (SOP) during the Movement Control Order (MCO) by jogging at the Sungai Udang Recreational Forest here at 6.30 pm yesterday.

Melaka Police chief Datuk Abdul Majid Mohd Ali said the offenders, aged between 13 and 41, were compounded under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1998 (Act 342) as no activities are allowed in recreational parks during the MCO period.

“Police found there were 36 individuals in the area, but only 17 were compounded while the others managed to escape inspection as there was also a third party which tried to intervene during the incident.

“This is something that should not have happened as everyone is working hard to break the chain of Covid-19 infection. Police will not compromise with individuals who try to violate the order, including intervention by any parties,” he told reporters here today.

On Jan 12, Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob was reported to have said that sports and recreational activities were not allowed during the MCO period, although some flexibility would be given for leisure activities, including jogging and cycling, limited to two people in a group. — Bernama