Motorist stops in SUKE highway to take pictures, causes crash

WE have our first accident on the Sungai Besi-Ulu Kelang Elevated Expressway (SUKE). A motorcyclist sustained injuries after crashing into a car that had stopped in the emergency lane of the newly-opened expressway to take pictures yesterday.

According to Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Farouk Eshak, the driver had stopped the car in the emergency lane near the Bukit Teratai toll plaza, heading towards Kuala Lumpur, to take several scenic pictures.

The motorcyclist then crashed into the car, injuring his leg. He was taken to Hospital Ampang for treatment.

The case is being investigated for obstruction of traffic and causing an accident, which could lead to a RM300 compound for both parties.

Farouk advised the public to only stop in the emergency lane in case of an urgent matter.

The newly-opened stretch is the first first phase of the SUKE, which is a 16.6km expressway from the Cheras-Kajang interchange to the Bukit Antarabangsa interchange.

Toll charges have been waived for the first month.

The SUKE highway also possesses two unique features that made it into the Malaysia Book of Records: the country’s first two-level helicoidal ramp and the highest Segmented Girder Bridge (SBG) measuring 56.4 meters from the ground level.