PAS leader: Study says 88% of those convicted of giving bribes were not Malays

PETALING JAYA: A PAS central committee member has defended party president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang for his alleged remark stating that non-Muslims are the major cause of corruption.

According to Mohd Zuhdi Marzuki, a survey by a local university revealed that 88% of 449 people convicted of giving bribes were non-Malays.

The survey was conducted between 2010 and 2014.

Writing on his Facebook page, Zuhdi said that of the total percentage, 57.46% were Chinese, 30.51% were Indians and 12.03% were Malays.

The PAS leader also pointed out that corruption involved all races, including the Malays. The same study, he added, showed that Malays were the majority when it came to receiving bribes.

Hadi has given his statement to police after 28 reports were lodged against him for saying non-Muslims were the “roots of corruption” in a Facebook post.