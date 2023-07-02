Pay attention to cyber security, be smart, be safe while using internet: Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: All quarters, including internet users, need to pay attention to cyber security issues, Minister of Communications and Digital Fahmi Fadzil (pix) said.

In conjunction with the Safer Internet Day 2023, Fahmi also called on all users to always be alert and careful when using the internet, social media and other applications.

“Use the technology positively, wisely and responsibly to create a Madani (civilised) cyber community.

“Happy Safer Internet Day 2023. Be smart, be safe and together towards cyber wellbeing,” he said in a short video message uploaded to the ministry’s official Facebook page in conjunction with the Safer Internet Day celebration today.

Fahmi said cyber threats and attacks could cause various incidents including data leakage and breaches, identity theft, scams, online fraud and cyberbullying.

He said such incidents occur due to unsafe use of technology and the internet, or the use of technology without proper good practices. -Bernama