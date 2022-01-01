PDRM launch Op Bantu to assist aid delivery to flood victims

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) have launched Op Bantu to assist in the coordination of aid delivery from non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to flood victims.

Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department (JKDNKA) director Datuk Hazani Ghazali(pix) said the operation was to coordinate and support the delivery of aid by NGOs that did not have logistical or human resources.

He said for the police have set up a call centre at the Malaysian Control Centre (MCC) in Bukit Aman with the hotline number 03-22663498 for this purpose.

“Any NGO requiring assistance needs to provide information including the name of the individual and organisation applying for assistance; the applicant’s phone number; the location and target of the assistance and the type of assignment to be performed.

“Other information include the type of logistics and the amount required; the type of goods to be distributed; the number of personnel required for the assignment; and the equipment required and those that will be supplied by the applicants,“ he said in a statement yesterday.

Hazani, meanwhile, informed that he will arrange follow-up action to ensure that all aid will be channelled to the recipients. -Bernama