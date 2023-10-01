Penang aims 100% cashless transactions for govt services by 2030

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government is aiming for 100 per cent cashless transactions for all state government services by 2030 in an effort to realise the state’s digital transformation agenda.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (pix) said the state government would intensify efforts to introduce the cashless payment initiative soon, especially in major tourist spots.

“The implementation of the e-payment service will be able to increase the state government’s revenue and serve as a catalyst for the economic development in Penang as a whole that can also attract foreign investors.

“The state government hopes for the cooperation of all consumers and traders to support the cashless payment initiative and further increase competitiveness to make Penang a smart state,” he said at the launch of the Cashless Day campaign for state government departments and agencies, here today.

Chow said the cashless payment initiative in Penang started in April 2020 at the Taman Tun Sardon Public Market, which had been selected as a pilot project, as a measure to reduce contact between buyers and traders following the spread of Covid-19.

Following the success of the pilot project, he said the state government had invited 17 banking institutions and non-bank electronic money issuers to migrate e-payments at all public markets throughout Penang.

He said that based on the positive feedback on the initiative, a policy for the mandatory use of e-payment services as a revenue collection platform for all state government departments and agencies, was approved on Sept 2, 2020.-Bernama