PKNS helps the homeless in KL to ease burden ahead of Ramadan

KUALA LUMPUR: Over 30 Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS) employees visited the homeless around Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman, here, tonight to deliver aid to them in conjunction with the Ramadan month.

PKNS chief corporate officer Idris Ishak, who headed the PKNS Raga Ramadan Kasih programme, said they collaborated with a non-governmental organisation, namely Pertubuhan Jejak Jalanan, to provide contributions to the less fortunate.

“We allocated a total of RM10,000 for today’s programme to contribute dry goods as well as funds to upgrade the tuition centre for street children (operated by Pertubuhan Jejak Jalanan),” he told reporters.

He said today’s activity of reaching out to the homeless is part of PKNS’ five corporate social responsibility (CSR) series for this Ramadan month.

He hopes that the programme will inspire other corporations and tithe (zakat) payers to help those in need in conjunction with the Ramadan month.

Meanwhile, Pertubuhan Jejak Jalanan’s Azhan Adnan said PKNS is the first corporation to forge a collaboration with them since it was established last year.

He also hopes that the cooperation with PKNS will pave the way for them to work with other corporate bodies to help the needy in the capital.

One of the aid recipients, 53-year-old Disnina Mohamad said the contribution from PKNS brought some cheer to her family ahead of Ramadan.

“My husband suffered a stroke and I sell mixed rice. I hope today’s aid from PKNS can at least lighten our burden to celebrate Ramadan,” she said. -Bernama