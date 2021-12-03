PM: Govt committed to protect PwD’s wellbeing

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will continue ensuring the wellbeing and appreciating the contributions of the people from all walks of life, without leaving anyone out, especially the persons with disabilities (PwD) in line with the spirit of Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family), Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob(pix) said.

He said with the spirit of togetherness, the government would always ensure that the PwD were given equal rights in various aspects of life.

“The disability is not a weakness, but a speciality that needs to be protected to complement all of us,” he said in a Facebook post in conjunction with the International Day of PwD today.

The Prime Minister also lauded the theme selected for this year’s International Day of PwD, which is ‘Leadership and Participation of PwD Toward an Inclusive, Accessible and Sustainable Post-Covid-19 World’.-Bernama