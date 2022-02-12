PM to unveil Cabinet at 8.15 pm

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) will announce his new Cabinet line-up at 8.15 pm today.

“InsyaAllah at 8.15 tonight I will announce the new Cabinet line-up of the Unity Government. Be patient,” the Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman said in a post on his Facebook.

Anwar, who is PKR president, was sworn in as the 10th Prime Minister on Nov 24.

Anwar said at an event in Ipoh earlier today that the full Cabinet line-up had been presented to Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah this morning for His Majesty’s consent so that the appointments could be made quickly.

He also said the Cabinet line-up would be unveiled this evening.-Bernama