Reduced demand led to 38% drop in egg prices

KUALA LUMPUR: Despite the increase in global prices for chicken feed, egg prices during the movement control order (MCO) had fallen by 38%, Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee told the Dewan Rakyat today.

He attributed the fall in prices to the reduced demand and use of eggs by the food industry, especially restaurants, hotels and school canteens.

He pointed out that the implementation of the MCO had resulted in the food sector limiting its operations.

He was replying to a uestion by Datuk Jalaluddin Alias (Jelebu-BN) who had asked how much the Covid-19 pandemic impacted the egg production sector locally, with the industry allegedly suffering millions in losses following the increase in chicken feed prices.

Ronald said egg production had remained at the same levels and led to egg dumping, resulting in a fall in the sale price for eggs in the market.

“Based on the market price for eggs (Grade C), there was a huge drop in prices by 38% to RM0.21 per egg in November compared to RM0.34 per egg in April,“ he said.

He added this caused profits for egg traders to fall although their cost had gone up, with chicken feed making up 70% of production prices.

“This increase in prices was influenced by an increase in price of the base ingredients for chicken feed such as corn that increased to RM1,100 per tonne in November, compared to RM955 per tonne in April and soybean that increased to RM2,100 per tonne in November compared to RM1,920 in April,” he said.

Ronald said to ensure food supplies, especially the domestic egg supply, was always sufficient and guaranteed, the ministry constantly monitors daily food supplies since the MCO was implemented.

He added the welfare of local farmers is always taken into account.