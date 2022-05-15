Sarawak to decide on SOPs for pubs, nightclubs soon: Dr Sim

KUCHING: Sarawak to decide soon on whether the recent standard operating procedures (SOPs) for pubs and nightclubs are applicable for the state, said its Deputy Premier Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

He said the state Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) will have a meeting soon to discuss and decide on the matter.

He added that the committee has always have the final say, especially on matters related to Covid-19 preventive measures in the state.

“We will look at the policy (SOPs) and see if it is suitable for us in Sarawak or not. SDMC has always been setting up our own rules and policy, not everything from Peninsular Malaysia is suitable for us.

“There will be a formal announcement soon,” Dr Sim, who is also SDMC’s advisor, told reporters after attending Sarawak’s Wesak day celebration here, today.

On May 12, the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) issued the Licensed Pubs and Nightclub Operations Protocol guidelines.

The guidelines among others said patrons of licensed pubs and nightclubs will have to take a Covid-19 self-test within 24 hours before entering the premises beginning May 15.

If the customer does not perform the test, the premises can conduct an RTK-Ag (Antigen Rapid Test Kit) test on the customer and must ensure that the customer's Covid-19 test result is negative.-Bernama