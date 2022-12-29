Setting up Ombudsman a progressive move

THE government should expedite the tabling of the Ombudsman Malaysia bill which could help to enhance integrity and governance in addressing public complaints.

In 2018, the then government gave the go-ahead for the setting up of the Ombudsman Malaysia to replace the Public Complaints Bureau.

Setting up the Ombudsman Malaysia is a progressive move.

The time has come for the establishment of a Malaysian Ombudsman as it could serve to hear and investigate cases of maladministration.

I hope that this could be part of efforts to reduce bureaucratic red tape and improve administrative efficiency in all government departments and agencies.

In this connection, the setting up of the Ombudsman system would be a step in the right direction to address all public grievances against all departments and agencies.

Ombudsman is derived from the Swedish word meaning “grievance person” or “representative or agent of the people”.

It is also referred to in the Oxford Dictionary as the “people’s defender” and he is appointed to safeguard the citizens against abuse or misuse of administrative power by the executive.

The Ombudsman is the citizen’s friend and protector entrusted to enquire personally into alleged wrongs inflicted on the man in the street by a range of public authorities.

In the early 70s, Malaysia had wanted to consider such a system and had in fact studied the New Zealand Ombudsman model, with a view towards its implementation.

However, it was shelved and in its place the Public Complaints Bureau was set up.

Almost all developed countries have an Ombudsman and it’s a timely move to address public grievances against any public authority in line with the new government’s emphasis on improving service delivery and fighting corruption in the interest of the public.

Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye

Kuala Lumpur