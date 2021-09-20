Statistics on children orphaned due to Covid-19 to be raised in Parliament today

KUALA LUMPUR: The statistics on the number of children who have been orphaned after losing their parents to Covid-19, will be one of the issues to be discussed at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

According to the Order of the Meeting for today, the matter to be raised during the oral question-and-answer session by Hannah Yeoh(pix) (PH-Segambut) will be directed to the Women, Family and Community Development Minister.

Yeoh will also ask the ministry to state the steps being taken in looking after the welfare of these children.

Meanwhile, Datuk Azizah Mohd Dun (Bersatu-Beaufort) will ask the Minister of Communications and Multimedia on the proactive measures that have been taken to prevent social media misuse which had raised anxiety among the public, especially over the issue of the Covid-19 vaccine.

During the oral question-and-answer session too, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (PH-Port Dickson) will pose a question to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources on the extent of monitoring on logging activities at areas gazetted as forest reserves and action taken on cases of violations.

Today's sitting will also continue the debate on the royal address by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

The meeting of the Fourth Session of the 14th Parliament is the first under the government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

This Dewan Rakyat session will be for 17 days until Oct 12. -Bernama