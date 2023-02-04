Super League: Reis saves Kedah the blushes with late equaliser

KUALA LUMPUR: A goal that was scored well into injury time by substitute Jonathan Reis, saw high riding Kedah Darul Aman FC escape with a 1-1 draw against Sri Pahang FC in a Super League match at the Darul Makmur Stadium in Kuantan, yesterday.

The draw was the first for Kedah in their six outings and ensured they remained in second place, five points behind Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT), in the league table.

JDT has 18 points after six matches (won all six matches) while Kedah are second on 13 points with four wins, a draw and a loss.

Sabah are third, also with 13 points, but have an inferior goal difference compared to Kedah while Red Giants, Selangor are fourth in the table with 13 points as well and Sri Pahang are in fifth place with 10 points.

In yesterday’s match that started late due to the fasting month, Kedah dominated the first half but could not turn their chances into goals and both teams made it to the dressing room after a goalless first half.

Sri Pahang started the second half on a better footing and gave Kedah all sorts of problems and it was from one of those attacks that the home side was awarded a penalty in the 60th minute when Kpah Sherman’s strike was handled by defender Muhammad Ariff Farhan Md Isa.

Argentine striker Stefano Brundo stepped to convert the penalty and in fact could have taken a 2-0 lead in the 86th minute when Mohd Aiman Afif Md Afizul brought down Sherman inside the box but Silva ballooned his shot wide.

Meanwhile, fans who came to watch the match despite observing the fasting month, were treated to a six-goal thriller at the Tuanku Abdul Rahman Stadium in Paroi when Negeri Sembilan scored a 4-2 victory over Kelantan FC.

Mahalli Jasuli gave Negeri a flying start when he opened the score in the 16th minute but Ismaheel Akinade equalised in the 36th minute from the penalty spot.

Two minutes (38th min) later though, the home side managed to restore the lead with a powerful header from French import Herold Goulon but Akinade was again on target in the 45th minute to make it 2-2 before half time.

Negeri Sembilan coached by K. Devan, made it 3-2 through Shahrel Fikri before Brazilian import Anselmo Arruda Da Silva made it 4-2.

In a match played earlier at the State Stadium in Kuching, bottom of the league side Kuching City FC lost 0-1 to PDRM with Brazilian import, Bruno Suzuki scoring the winner at the State Stadium in Kuching.

Kuching City FC has yet to win a match despite having played six times. The side from Sarawak has a single point from a draw. -Bernama