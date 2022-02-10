Tengku Aizan receives National Senior Citizen Award

KUALA LUMPUR: The former director of the Malaysian Research Institute of Ageing Prof Datuk Dr Tengku Aizan Tengku Abdul Hamid was today conferred the National Women’s Senior Citizen Award in conjunction with the 2022 National Senior Citizen’s Day.

Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah was pleased to bestow the award on Tengku Aizan at a ceremony held at the Kuala Lumpur World Trade Centre here.

Tengku Aizan, 64, received the award for her involvement in the field of education and research since 2002 until now. She has also contributed a great deal to the empowerment of the elderly at the national and international levels by formulating various policies related to the group.

In the ceremony organised by the Social Welfare Department (JKM), the Senior Citizen Activity Centre also received an award for being the most active centre in organising programmes for the elderly, which was presented by the Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun.

Five other awards were presented, including Senior Citizen in the Arts which was given to veteran actress Fauziah Nawi, 69, for her contribution of over 40 years; and who has won the title of Best Actress in several prestigious awards.

In addition, the president of the National Association of Retired Civil Servants Tan Sri Wan Mahmood Pawan Teh received the Senior Citizen award in the field of volunteering (non-governmental organisation), whose contributions include his work in preparing Malaysia to become an ageing nation by 2030.

Earlier, Rina in her speech said that the awards were a manifestation of respect, appreciation and recognition for their contributions.

“The selection is based on four main criteria which are health, being active and productive; contribution to community, society and country; achievements and recognition at national and international level; as well as active involvement in the empowerment and development of the elderly,” she added.-Bernama