Three-month deferment of PTPTN loan repayment - Noraini

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has agreed to defer the repayment of National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) loans for three months to those who are eligible.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Dr Noraini Ahmad said the decision was taken due to the government’s concern and also as it is aware that there were borrowers who are still affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and had not been able to repay their loans.

“Affected borrowers can submit applications through PTPTN’s official portal from tomorrow (June 10) to Aug 31, and the loan repayment deferment period starts from the month the application is approved,“ she said in a statement today.

Noraini said the deferral process would be detailed by PTPTN and it was hoped that the announcement would help ease the burden borne by borrowers.

Previously, the government postponed the repayment of PTPTN loans from March 19, 2020 to Dec 31, 2020 to all borrowers and then gave a special postponement of repayment to the affected borrowers for three months between January to May, 2021.

For any further inquiries, borrowers can contact the PTPTN careline at 03-2193 3000 which operates Mondays to Fridays, from 9 am to 5 pm. — Bernama