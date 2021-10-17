Two visually impaired kayakers to row 20km in Sungai Perak

KAMPAR: Two visually impaired youths are expected to carve a name for themselves in the Malaysia Book of Records through the Technical Education and Vocational Training (TVET) Paddle Duo mission in conjunction with the birthday of the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah on Nov 5.

Muhamad Shahrizal Ismail, 24, and Khairruddin Mazli 30, both masseuses will paddle up Sungai Perak for 20 kilometres starting from Intan Suraya Recreation Camp in Sungai Siput before ending at Victoria Bridge in Kuala Kangsar.

Both are now undergoing intensive training since a month ago under the guidance of national solo rower Nur Adilla Abu Hassan and Kampar district youth and sports officer Yusnizan Md Yusof as well as the cooperation of Pusat Aspirasi Anak Perak (PASAK) and the State Youth and Sports department.

State Education, Higher Education and Human Resource Committee chairman Ahmad Saidi Mohamad Daud said the initiative and effort by both youths should serve as measuring stick to others who are able-bodied.

“The state government has focused on the development of this group so that their contributions can be translated into human resource that contributes to the development of the state.

“The state government gives full support so that this rowing mission can be achieved successfully, “ he said at a press conference at the Rakan Muda Complex in Kampar here today.

When met, Khairruddin said initially he felt awkward to do kayaking activities as it was a bit difficult to hold the paddle and paddling the kayak.

The fourth child among six siblings, Khairrudin said he lost his eyesight about 10 years ago due to glaucoma.

Muhammad Shahrizal said he would train with Khairrudin from 9 am to 5 pm every day.

“I feel nervous as the day of the event approaches but I promise I will do my best when the day arrives,” said the eldest of seven siblings who was born blind.-Bernama