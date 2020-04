KUALA LUMPUR: U Mobile has donated 100 new mobile phones with GX68 postpaid SIM cards to University Malaya Medical Centre and Hospital Sungai Buloh two major hospitals which are dedicated to treat Covid-19 cases.

U Mobile chief executive officer Wong Heang Tuck said the mobile phones dan SIMS were presented to the hospital staff yesterday.

He said the mobile phones and SIMS with unlimited high-speed data and calls would be used to reach out to patients under investigations and to conduct vital contact tracing.

“U Mobile is extremely grateful and appreciative of the courage and effort displayed by Malaysia’s medical practitioners who are risking it all to save the lives of Covid-19 patients. As such, we really want to do all we can to support the medical fraternity,” said Wong in a statement today.

Earlier on, the telecommunications company donated RM1 million to the Ministry of Health via the GLC Disaster Response Network.

Apart from the donations, Wong said U Mobile has also collaborated with ZTE Corporation and edotco Group Sdn Bhd to build a temporary network site close to Hospital Sungai Buloh to enhance coverage in the vicinity.

For further information about U Mobile’s Covid-19 initiatives, please visit www.u.com.my -Bernama