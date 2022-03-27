VR technology to assist environmental sustainability efforts

KUALA LUMPUR: Virtual reality (VR) technology will be used to assist in environmental management, including water sources, as well as increase understanding and commitment by communities towards environmental sustainability efforts.

Environment and Water Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Ir Dr Zaini Ujang(pix) said the use of digital technology like VR also enables communities to gain a deeper understanding about environmental issues and the responsibility of individuals, organisations and institutions in water sustainability efforts.

VR is a digital element integration method to provide material in a more interesting and easily understood manner to increase public awareness about the importance of the environment, especially water sources.

“This VR technology is developed through a joint partnership between Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) researchers and local company Teras Berkat (M) Sdn Bhd since 2019 and currently, three sustainable environmental VR modules have been developed - water, rivers and climate change.

“The water source integrated management system using this VR technology is also being exhibited at the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) exhibition in conjunction with the 2022 World Water Day celebrations in Pahang today,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had earlier officiated the launch of the national level World Water Day 2022 celebrations at Taman Awam Bera, Bera in Pahang yesterday.-Bernama