Woman dies after husband accidentally slams car into her

PETALING JAYA: A senior citizen was killed after her husband allegedly drove his car into her by accident at Kampung Bukit Tukang Jusoh in Sungai Petani, NST reports.

In the 3.10pm incident on Saturday, the 69-year-old woman reportedly died on the spot after sustaining serious injuries.

“The 76-year-old (husband) started the car engine without knowing that the car was in gear, causing the vehicle to lunge forward and hit the wife,“ Kuala Muda district police chief ACP Zaidy Che Hassan reportedly said.

The couple had earlier attended a wedding at the village and was about to return home when the incident took place, he added.

The case was being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.