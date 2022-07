Having spent 11 years as a restaurateur and chef, the love for creating simple yet wholesome food is in Carrie Scully’s blood. Scully, 40, who was inspired by her parents’ work ethics in the food and beverage industry, found it useful when she decided to change her career from the corporate sector. Under Scully’s leadership, Tiki Taka won four accolades, including the Hospitality Asia Platinum Award. HAFIZ SOHAIMI THESUN