GIVING UP NOT AN OPTION

Nobody wants to get cancer, or the big ‘C’. Facing the challenges of fighting cancer may be too much for some patients, but a large number of them have come out fighting and survived the disease. Lim Chiou Ling, 56, was first diagnosed with cancer at the age of 44 in 2010. “I went for a routine medical check-up and the doctor found a lump in my left breast. My family and I were shocked, sad and anxious as it was quite sudden,” Lim, a part-time administrative executive, told theSun. This was not the first time Lim was afflicted with a serious medical condition. When she was 35, she suffered a stroke, which caused her to have trouble walking and speaking. Lim (left) with the Candy Girls support group during a hiking trip. HAFIZ SOHAIMI THESUN