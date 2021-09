NEW USE ... With boat tours and water sports in limbo due to the Covid-19 pandemic, former water sports worker (beach boy) Sahul Hamid Khachi Mydin, 64, and his friend Jahir Hussain KM Mohamed Ariff, 51, are making use of a tour boat to cast nets off Teluk Bahang Beach and Batu Feringghi in Penang. – MASRY CHE ANI/THESUN