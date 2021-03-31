Home
Contact Us
RSS
Archive
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
SEARCH
LOGIN
Local
World
Business
Sport
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Feature
Fashion & Beauty
Media & Marketing
Education News
Opinion
Another Take
Connecting Faiths
Freespace
Inside Higher Ed
Just Different
Law Speak
Letters
Local Counsel
Making Sens
My View
Nutmeg Verses
Off The Cuff
OnPointe
On The Other Hand
Policy Matters
Speaking From The Heart
Wildlife Matters
Dignity For All
Gear Up!
Supplement
Education Focus
Postgrad
Careers
Urban
Special Supplement
Cerita
Berita
Images
More
Spotlight
Buzz
True Crimes
Going Viral
The Sun Daily
>
Images
Photo Of The Day
31 Mar 2021 / 11:58 H.
ENCHANTING SIGHT ... Lorong Panggung (Kwai Chai Hong) in Kuala Lumpur is transformed into an art wonderland with an oriental homes theme. The exhibition is open to the public daily from 9am to midnight until May 2. – ADIB RAWI YAHYA/THESUN
No takers ... Rent-a-bike shop assistant Tan Suan Gaik cleans bicycles that have been left gathering dust at her shop in Lebuh Armenian, George Town, yesterday. Bicycle rental business in the city has been hard hit by the movement control order. – MASRY CHE ANI/THESUN
Did you like this article?
0
I love it
0
I like it
0
I dont like it
PRIME
Bill in hundreds of thousands for Australian oyster farm decimated by floods
PRIME
SC probes syndicate suspected of running five unlicensed investment schemes
PRIME
Google to contribute $25 mln to new EU fund to fight fake news
PRIME
Bersatu, PAS to continue to strengthen cooperation to face GE15
PRIME
Mexican police arrest partner of Salvadoran woman killed during police encounter
Today's popular
GOING VIRAL
Girls’ Generation members hated Beautiful Girls MV
BUZZ
26 Mar 2021 / 12:07
How BTS members care for one another despite busy schedules
BUZZ
26 Mar 2021 / 12:11
Image from Oriental Daily
Thai man surprised himself with an iPhone 7 he didn’t know he needed
Going Viral
23 Mar 2021 / 17:06
Malaysian fans heartbroken after singer Elizabeth Tan confirms she’s married
Going Viral
22 Mar 2021 / 16:07