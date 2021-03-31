Photo Of The Day

SEARCH
    ENCHANTING SIGHT ... Lorong Panggung (Kwai Chai Hong) in Kuala Lumpur is transformed into an art wonderland with an oriental homes theme. The exhibition is open to the public daily from 9am to midnight until May 2. – ADIB RAWI YAHYA/THESUN
No takers ... Rent-a-bike shop assistant Tan Suan Gaik cleans bicycles that have been left gathering dust at her shop in Lebuh Armenian, George Town, yesterday. Bicycle rental business in the city has been hard hit by the movement control order. – MASRY CHE ANI/THESUN
