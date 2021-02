LAST JOYRIDE ... Seven-year-old leukaemia-stricken Mohamad Ammar Dhani Mohd Azuan, who had his wish to ride in a police patrol car fulfilled recently, died on Sunday. Ammar, who had always wanted to be a policeman, was seen here with North Seberang Perai district police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor and his mother during the joyride. – MASRY CHE ANI/THESUN