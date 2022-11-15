PLAY ACTIVE ROLE AS INDEPENDENT

The press should play an active role as an independent critic and formulator of public opinion, said former Media Prima chairman Tan Sri Johan Jaafar. “It is about time the press unshackled itself from the burden of political sponsorship, subsidy and patronage. A journalist is not defined by his or her kesetian ( loyalty ) but by their professionalism,” Johan, a veteran newsman, said in a speech during the launch of R. Nadeswaran’s latest book called Scandals and Scoundrels: A collection of essays on 1MDB and related issues. The launch was held at the Royal Selangor Club. (Pic) Johan autograph Nadeswaran’s book launch at the Royal Selangor Club in Bukit Kiara Sports Annexe, Kuala Lumpur. ADIB RAWI YAHYA THESUN