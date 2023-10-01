REINSTATING UPSR, PT3

The reintroduction of the Primary School Achievement Test (UPSR) for Year Six pupils and the Form Three Assessment (PT3) examinations should undergo thorough reviews, said experts. National Union of the Teaching Profession (NUTP) secretary-general Fouzi Singon said the Education Ministry must consult teachers regarding any change at the policymaking level that directly affects the teaching and learning process. (Pic) The abolition of exam-based education in primary schools was aimed at creating a ‘healthier’ learning culture. MASRY CHE ANI THESUN