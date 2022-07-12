STRUCK BY BLINDNESS

Rashidi Abdullah was just 17 years old when his world turned dark. Diagnosed with glaucoma, an eye condition in which his optic nerves are damaged due to fluid build-up in the front of the eye, he looked at what he believed was a bleak future. “My problems started with an eye infection when I was 13 years old. My eyes itched, and I was prescribed eye drops as a form of relief. I was not told that prolonged use of eye drops containing corticosteroids can damage the nerves in my eyes,” he told theSun. His eyes started to twitch and his frequent bumping into others did not escape his family’s attention. He went for further medical checks and doctors referred him to an ophthalmologist in Kuala Lumpur Hospital where he was told that only 20% of the nerves in his eyes could be saved. (Pic) Rashidi showing his book, which was published in 2018. AMIRUL SYAFIQ THESUN ( Read morea at https://ipaper.thesundaily.my/epaper/viewer.aspx?publication=The%20Sun%20Daily#page/5 )