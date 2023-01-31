14 Pasar Tamu Sibu Jaya traders lodge police report over RM20 fake notes

SIBU: Fourteen traders at Pasar Tamu Sibu Jaya, who were victims of a fake money scam yesterday, have lodged reports with the police.

Sibu district police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili, who confirmed the matter, said the reports were received from traders, who are in their 40s and 50s by Sibu IPD’s Commercial Crime Investigation Department.

“The victims claimed they were approached by a woman in her 40s, who was with her five-year-old daughter,

“The woman bought various daily necessities at the market and then paid the traders with RM20 notes with serial number CD: 2748412,“ he said in a statement today.

He said the traders, who believed they were duped by the same woman, only realised they were paid with counterfeit currency a few hours later after one of them realised that the RM20 notes were counterfeit.

Following that, one of the victims uploaded a ‘live’ video on social media on the incident to alert others.

An investigation paper has been opened under Section 489B of the Penal Code. - Bernama