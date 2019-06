KUALA LUMPUR: About 150 students from 26 schools in Klang Valley attended a UPSR Motivation Camp for underprivileged organised Eco World Foundation under its Students Aid Programme (SAP).

At the camp’s closing ceremony today, Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye, chairman of the foundation said the objective of the camp was to prepare the students mentally and academically for the UPSR examination.

“This camp is a platform for them to gain skills and build confidence to face their UPSR examination in September,” Lee said.

He said the children are the future of the country and it is not just about being academically successful.

“ It is also equally important to understand and have the value of integrity and deemed to be morally good,” Lee said.

SAP provides basic education needs to under-privileged students regardless of race or religion.

There are seven camps conducted at different states . This is the third camp with the remaining four to be held next month.

“This programme is to financially aid and assist the underprivileged students through to secondary, tertiary and bachelor degree education if they obtain excellent results in their examinations,” Lee said.

He said SAP has funded 2,700 students from 135 primary school and of this 1,065 were from the Klang Valley.