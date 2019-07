LUMUT: The Manjung branch of the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry seized 240 packets of Ghost Smoke candies from several retail and wholesale outlets in Jalan Raja Omar in Sitiawan, near here yesterday.

The branch’s enforcement chief Akram Karim Mohamad Arip in a statement here today said it despatched an enforcement team to weed out sale of the controversial item following complaints that the cigarette-looking candies were being sold to school children.

In KOTA KINABALU, the ministry’s director for Sabah, Georgie Abas in a statement said an enforcement team seized 224 packets of the candies from a premises in Petagas today.

In KUCHING, the ministry’s deputy director for Sarawak Mohd Hanizam Kechik also in a statement said checks were carried out for the item around the city and 14 boxes worth RM110 were seized from a premises in Jalan Datuk Tawi Sli.

Yesterday, the Health Ministry had warned of stern action against sellers of the candies if they contained nicotine.

Parents are aghast that the candies, which also emit smoke-like vapour when consumed, are being sold to children fearing it would encourage them to take up smoking. — Bernama