KOTA BARU: With costs mounting, the Peninsular Malaysia Malay Express Bus Operators Association (Pembawa) is requesting the government approve a fare increase of 30%.

“It has been 11 years since there was an increase,“ said Pembawa president, Che Ibrahim Che Ismail, to reporters at a press conference today.

“We would like to put up the price of tickets as soon as possible so that bus operators can get a handle on rising costs. Poor us – we have to provide good service as well as look after the welfare of workers,“ he said, referring to the minimum wage of RM1,100, maintenance cost and service improvements which its 15 members have to bear.

The press conference was held after an event to fete 158 agents and bus drivers attached to Konsortium Bas Ekspres Mutiara (E-Mutiara).

Che Ibrahim, who is Kelantan-based E-Mutiara’s executive chairman, said the company hopes to expand its business to Singapore and Thailand through a cross border bus service where passengers won’t have to transit during their trip.

“The service will be started when we get the greenlight from the government,“ he said.

The plan is in line with the company’s 2019 aim of 1.3 passengers, spurred by last year’s success in achieving one million passengers.

In step with this, E-Mutiara has booked 24 buses equipped with the Scania Ecolution system while 70 more buses will be upgraded with the system which will reduce fuel consumption and carbon dioxide emissions. — Bernama