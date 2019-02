KUALA LUMPUR: Three-hundred and nine illegal immigrants were detained in an integrated operation around the Kota Raya bus terminal, Jalan Silang, for not having work permits and valid travel documents here today.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said the operation, which started at 9.00 am, comprising 175 officers and personnel from the Kuala Lumpur Contingent Police Headquarters and the Dang Wangi District Police Headquarters in collaboration with the Immigration Department arrested 290 men and 19 women, aged between 20 and 40 years.

“Those detained will be sent to the city’s police contingent headquarters before being sent to Jinjang, Dang Wangi and Cheras lock-ups for a thorough inspection of travel documents, passports and work permits.

“We will also check if they have criminal records to ensure the capital is crime free,“ he told reporters after the operation, here.

Since January, 2,103 foreigners have been checked of which 956 illegal immigrants, including 60 women, were arrested under Section 6 (1) (c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63. — Bernama